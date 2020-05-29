Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.6% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities cut their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,396.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.10. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

