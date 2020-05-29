Aperio Group LLC Trims Stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,017,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,574,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. LTC Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. LTC Properties had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

