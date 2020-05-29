Aperio Group LLC Sells 7,758 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,454,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $21,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 19,748.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 812,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after buying an additional 808,704 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,209,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 538,663 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth $5,690,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALEX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $841.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,797.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Harrison bought 11,000 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,279.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.