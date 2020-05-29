Aperio Group LLC Sells 367 Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Echostar were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SATS. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Echostar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,634,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,132,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echostar by 13.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Echostar in the first quarter valued at $412,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Echostar alerts:

Shares of SATS stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. Echostar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.31). Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.