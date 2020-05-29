Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,786 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,185,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,807,000 after buying an additional 632,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2,892.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 310,155 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $5,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 230,604 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 365,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 32,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $520,835.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,335 in the last three months. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.81. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.