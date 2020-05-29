Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Pra Group during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Pra Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.29. Pra Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $251.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.60 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRAA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Pra Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

