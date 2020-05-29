Aperio Group LLC Raises Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 443.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 55,622 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 416,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 49,398 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,493,000 after buying an additional 1,126,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,998,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.59 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

