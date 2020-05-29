Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,455 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WWW opened at $21.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.73. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,085 shares in the company, valued at $323,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWW. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

