Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 104.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Raven Industries worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raven Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Raven Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAVN. BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $792.17 million, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Jason M. Andringa purchased 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $63,505.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.