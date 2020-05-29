Aperio Group LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,576 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 483.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.74. Summit Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

