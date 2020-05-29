Aperio Group LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Steelcase by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 581,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 124,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 221,170 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 66,219 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.80 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCS shares. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

