Aperio Group LLC Has $498,000 Position in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 259.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,401 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Benefitfocus worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,083,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 805,543 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,649,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 535,330 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 303,913 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 246,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 163,899 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,239,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. Benefitfocus Inc has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $26,446.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at $423,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $56,186.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.