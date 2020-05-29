Aperio Group LLC Has $493,000 Stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 472.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,462 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of PDC Energy worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland acquired 7,135 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at $282,729.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. PDC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). The company had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

