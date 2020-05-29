Aperio Group LLC Has $475,000 Stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 62,013 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Corelogic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Corelogic by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLGX shares. Citigroup cut Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Corelogic Inc has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Corelogic’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

In other Corelogic news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $30,270.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at $14,493,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,592 shares of company stock worth $651,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

