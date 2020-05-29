Aperio Group LLC Has $474,000 Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,966 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dine Brands Global worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,358,000 after purchasing an additional 240,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $18,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 115,421 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after buying an additional 49,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $863.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $721,640.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIN. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.44.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

