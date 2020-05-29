Aperio Group LLC Grows Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

In other Zogenix news, Director Mark C. Wiggins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $57,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,257.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $260,225 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.83. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,374.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

