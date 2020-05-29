Aperio Group LLC Grows Holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,398 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. Sea Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SE. Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

