Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stake in ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ChipMOS Technologies worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMOS. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 259,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $912.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.73. ChipMOS Technologies Inc – has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut ChipMOS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

