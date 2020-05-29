Aperio Group LLC Buys 2,736 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 114,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,114,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after buying an additional 219,462 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,951,000 after acquiring an additional 529,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period.

NYSE HPP opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,614. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted R. Antenucci acquired 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,329.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 128,125 shares of company stock worth $2,989,110. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

