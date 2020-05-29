Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,053,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,571,000 after acquiring an additional 388,508 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,166,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,706,000 after purchasing an additional 399,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,008,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,973,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,726,000 after purchasing an additional 188,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ESI opened at $11.01 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.87.
In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson bought 15,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.
Element Solutions Profile
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
