Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,053,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,571,000 after acquiring an additional 388,508 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,166,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,706,000 after purchasing an additional 399,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,008,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,973,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,726,000 after purchasing an additional 188,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI opened at $11.01 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson bought 15,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

