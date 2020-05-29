Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 260.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 266,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 192,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 144,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 120,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 83,217 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

CPF stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $30.56.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

