Aperio Group LLC Acquires 2,456 Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,084,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,885,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,708,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,628,000 after buying an additional 660,265 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,129,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,860,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. Hub Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $838.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

