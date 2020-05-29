Analyzing TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and Obalon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OBLN)

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get TearLab alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TearLab and Obalon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A Obalon Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Obalon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. Given Obalon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Obalon Therapeutics is more favorable than TearLab.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TearLab and Obalon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab $22.66 million 0.03 -$5.42 million N/A N/A Obalon Therapeutics $3.28 million 2.36 -$23.68 million N/A N/A

TearLab has higher revenue and earnings than Obalon Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

TearLab has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -1.19, suggesting that its share price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and Obalon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab -23.90% N/A -35.14% Obalon Therapeutics -721.61% -186.35% -98.02%

Summary

TearLab beats Obalon Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TearLab Company Profile

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TearLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TearLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.