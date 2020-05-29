Analyzing Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) & Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A Editas Medicine -588.05% -63.21% -33.39%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Passage Bio and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 0 4 2 0 2.33

Passage Bio currently has a consensus price target of $28.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.46%. Editas Medicine has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.33%. Given Editas Medicine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than Passage Bio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Passage Bio and Editas Medicine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Editas Medicine $20.53 million 73.11 -$133.75 million ($2.68) -10.18

Passage Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Editas Medicine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101 for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. It also develops other therapies for eye diseases, such as Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; Retinitis Pigmentosa, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and Herpes Simplex Virus 1 that causes lifelong infections leading to ocular and oral disease. In addition, the company develops hematopoietic stem cells for treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; a strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and a strategic research collaboration and cross-licensing agreement with BlueRock Therapeutics to combine their respective genome editing and cell therapy technologies to discover, develop, and manufacture engineered cell medicines. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

