Analyzing DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Spectral Medical (NASDAQ:EDTXF)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 9.24% 26.44% 9.50% Spectral Medical -75.49% -59.62% -47.48%

DexCom has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DexCom and Spectral Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $1.48 billion 22.64 $101.10 million $1.84 196.65 Spectral Medical $2.96 million 35.45 -$1.92 million N/A N/A

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DexCom and Spectral Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 6 16 0 2.73 Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

DexCom currently has a consensus price target of $319.24, indicating a potential downside of 11.77%. Given DexCom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DexCom is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Summary

DexCom beats Spectral Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan. It also develops, produces, and markets recombinant proteins, antibodies, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops continuous renal replacement therapy, an open platform for other hemoperfusion cartridges. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

