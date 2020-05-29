Analyzing China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) and Ingersoll-Rand (NASDAQ:IR)

China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) and Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get China Cable and Communication alerts:

China Cable and Communication has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingersoll-Rand has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of China Cable and Communication shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ingersoll-Rand shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Cable and Communication and Ingersoll-Rand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Cable and Communication 0 0 0 0 N/A Ingersoll-Rand 0 7 10 0 2.59

Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus target price of $83.59, suggesting a potential upside of 190.74%. Given Ingersoll-Rand’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ingersoll-Rand is more favorable than China Cable and Communication.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Cable and Communication and Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Cable and Communication $52.40 million 0.23 $4.47 million N/A N/A Ingersoll-Rand $2.45 billion 4.88 $159.10 million $0.76 37.83

Ingersoll-Rand has higher revenue and earnings than China Cable and Communication.

Profitability

This table compares China Cable and Communication and Ingersoll-Rand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Cable and Communication N/A -5.89% -1.30% Ingersoll-Rand 2.86% 2.12% 1.03%

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand beats China Cable and Communication on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Cable and Communication

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps. It also provides building management; bus, rail, and multi-pipe hvac; control; container, cryogenic, diesel-powered, industrial, rail, self-powered truck, trailer, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration; ductless; geothermal; package heating and cooling; temporary heating and cooling; and unitary systems, as well as aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation and performance contracting, repair and maintenance, and rental services. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and airends, blowers, compressors, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. It also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brands through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand Plc was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for China Cable and Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Cable and Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.