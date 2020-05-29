Analyzing AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) & Antares Pharma (OTCMKTS:ATRS)

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration alerts:

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

40.3% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Antares Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration N/A -181.04% 9.59% Antares Pharma 0.86% 2.38% 0.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and Antares Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 0 0 0 0 N/A Antares Pharma 0 0 1 1 3.50

Antares Pharma has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 80.41%. Given Antares Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and Antares Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration $3.35 million 0.17 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Antares Pharma $123.86 million 3.89 -$2.03 million ($0.01) -291.00

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antares Pharma.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Company Profile

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.