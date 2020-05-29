Analysts Set Expectations for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at $7.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.96.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

