Analysts Set Expectations for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.05.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

