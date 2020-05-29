Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 357,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,693.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,271 shares of company stock worth $1,422,509 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.30. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.