American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.97 Million

Analysts expect American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) to announce sales of $24.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American National BankShares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. American National BankShares posted sales of $24.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American National BankShares will report full-year sales of $98.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $102.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.74 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $93.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American National BankShares.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.87 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMNB. TheStreet downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American National BankShares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

AMNB opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.16. American National BankShares has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other American National BankShares news, EVP Edward C. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in American National BankShares by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American National BankShares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American National BankShares (AMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.