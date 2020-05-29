American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Prothena worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37,767 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 109,645 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 399,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 211,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prothena alerts:

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.05, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Prothena Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $467.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10,452.67%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.