American International Group Inc. Sells 79 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Western Life Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NWLI opened at $201.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.12. National Western Life Group Inc has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $298.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $52.49 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

