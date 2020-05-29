American International Group Inc. Sells 515 Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Arch Coal worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 2,487.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 314,757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Coal by 1,141.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after buying an additional 243,273 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arch Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 96,691 shares during the period.

ARCH stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $507.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Coal Inc has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $97.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $405.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Robert B. Hamill purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

