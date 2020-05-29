American International Group Inc. Sells 1,772 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Signet Jewelers worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Bank of America downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.17.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,075.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,565.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $599.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.27. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

