American International Group Inc. Sells 1,762 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Management LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,932,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,304,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $16,532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 36,955 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 538,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $25,125.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,712.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,096. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

