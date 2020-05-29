American International Group Inc. Sells 1,549 Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Banc of California worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BANC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $2,364,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Banc of California Inc has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $598.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29, a PEG ratio of 101.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Banc of California had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 25,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,641.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

