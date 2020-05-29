American International Group Inc. Sells 1,469 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 47.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. MSG Networks Inc has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $22.12.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSG Networks news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $370,225.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,396.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,533 shares of company stock worth $485,596 over the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSGN. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

