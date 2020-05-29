American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 136,767 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, CEO Keith Wilton sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $31,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,506.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.17. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $41.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

