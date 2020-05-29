American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,594,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,867,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Finally, Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. FIX upgraded Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $14.82 on Friday. Homology Medicines Inc has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.14.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Homology Medicines Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.