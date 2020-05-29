American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ebix worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Ebix by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

EBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ebix from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

In other Ebix news, Director Neil D. Eckert purchased 2,500 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,607.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Neil D. Eckert purchased 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $57,843.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,970.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 190,174 shares of company stock worth $2,517,437. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

EBIX opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $688.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.15. Ebix Inc has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $53.71.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ebix had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.