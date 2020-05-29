American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

In other First Financial news, Director Gregory L. Gibson purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,650.00. Insiders have bought 8,150 shares of company stock worth $258,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THFF shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. First Financial Corp has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $479.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.