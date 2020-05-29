American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 177,565 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 156,601 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

APEI stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.16 million, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $42,225.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,685 shares of company stock valued at $53,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

