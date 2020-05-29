American International Group Inc. Has $259,000 Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 329.54 and a quick ratio of 329.54. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $891.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.76 million. Analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 7,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $120,938.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,690.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

