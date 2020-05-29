American International Group Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 544.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPAR stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. Spartan Motors Inc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $20.70.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.22 million. Spartan Motors had a positive return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

SPAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $150,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,725,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

