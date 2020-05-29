American International Group Inc. Has $251,000 Holdings in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Kimball International worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kimball International by 118.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 234.1% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Kimball International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Kimball International by 7.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBAL opened at $11.79 on Friday. Kimball International Inc has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th.

A number of analysts recently commented on KBAL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

