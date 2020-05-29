American International Group Inc. Has $249,000 Stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Assembly Biosciences worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 30,507.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after buying an additional 1,333,491 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,829,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 549,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 4,434.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 340,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 333,116 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $659.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.26. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 601.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

