American International Group Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of G-III Apparel Group worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 20,200 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $132,108.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,168,966.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

GIII opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $533.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.55. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $754.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.74%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Cowen cut G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

