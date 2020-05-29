American International Group Inc. Has $228,000 Holdings in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 140,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 92,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In related news, COO Gregory Tylee purchased 5,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,038.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $225,600 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CIO opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $457.15 million, a P/E ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 1.37. City Office REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

