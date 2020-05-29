American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 752,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $27,148,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $3.55 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $555.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 131.21% and a negative net margin of 58.35%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

